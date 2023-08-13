Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the July 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Telecom Italia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TIIAY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.98. 3,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,900. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.48.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

