Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the July 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Telecom Italia Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TIIAY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.98. 3,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,900. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.48.
