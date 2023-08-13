Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on September 29th

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

Telephone and Data Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 49 years. Telephone and Data Systems has a dividend payout ratio of -89.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn ($0.88) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -84.1%.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.12. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $17.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 144,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,393,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,147,000 after acquiring an additional 519,784 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 412.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

