Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $155.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.61% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RL. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $121.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.73 and a 200-day moving average of $118.87. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $135.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,132,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after buying an additional 37,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,333,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,889,000 after purchasing an additional 700,948 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,549,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 19.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,088,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,968,000 after purchasing an additional 177,684 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

