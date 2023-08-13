Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.80 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tenaris

Tenaris Stock Performance

Shares of TS stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.50. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenaris will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tenaris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tenaris by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 11.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris

(Get Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.