Tezos (XTZ) Market Capitalization Reaches $755.45 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00002710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $755.45 million and $13.31 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001913 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000996 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002467 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001041 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 969,791,676 coins and its circulating supply is 948,636,233 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

