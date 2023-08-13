The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKGFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1332 per share on Monday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKGFY has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($57.51) to GBX 4,800 ($61.34) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,169.00.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.