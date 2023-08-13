The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $25,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,126.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLU. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $6,923,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of GLU stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 23,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,917. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $17.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

