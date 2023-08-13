The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Lowered by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at $26,678,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,761 shares of company stock worth $76,197,764 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $223.57 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $211.49 and a one year high of $276.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.51 and a 200-day moving average of $249.08. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Argus decreased their price objective on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.11.

View Our Latest Report on HSY

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.