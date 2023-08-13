The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Update

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the July 15th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

The India Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE IFN traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $16.46. The company had a trading volume of 58,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,819. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80. The India Fund has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The India Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The India Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in The India Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of The India Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of The India Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The India Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The India Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.