The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Update

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the July 15th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
The India Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE IFN traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $16.46. The company had a trading volume of 58,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,819. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80. The India Fund has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $18.50.
The India Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The India Fund
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
