The NFT Gaming Company, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:NFTG)

NFT Gaming’s (NASDAQ:NFTG – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 14th. NFT Gaming had issued 1,686,747 shares in its initial public offering on February 15th. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.15. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NFT Gaming Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NFT Gaming stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. NFT Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75.

Get NFT Gaming alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NFT Gaming

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NFT Gaming stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFTG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.54% of NFT Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NFT Gaming

The NFT Gaming Company, Inc develops, designs, acquires, and manages games that offer non-fungible tokens. The company develops a digital gaming platform, which provides the company's proprietary games, as well as games developed and published by third parties under the Gaxos name. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NFT Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFT Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.