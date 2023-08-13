The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $100,508,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 680.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,460,000 after acquiring an additional 981,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,450.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 778,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,412,000 after acquiring an additional 728,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $74.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.01, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.78. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $91.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.03.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $419,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,414,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $125,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,403 shares of company stock worth $10,119,691 in the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.