The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 42.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after acquiring an additional 829,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $239,875,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

TRV stock opened at $166.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

