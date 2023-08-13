Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys 272,957 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 371.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272,957 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $18,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.29. 3,140,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,438. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $103.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.16.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

