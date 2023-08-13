Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys 733,526 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,049,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733,526 shares during the period. Stellantis makes up about 1.8% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $109,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 556,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 400,963 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 890,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 305,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STLA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

Stellantis Price Performance

STLA traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.41. 10,507,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,641,892. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

