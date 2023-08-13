Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 212,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,142,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $83.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,596,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,853. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,866 shares of company stock valued at $767,059. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

