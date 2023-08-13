Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $14.82 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $14,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Pool by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pool by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 19.4% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Pool by 15.7% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock traded down $10.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $375.00. The stock had a trading volume of 314,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,398. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $423.97.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Pool’s payout ratio is 29.16%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Stephens upgraded Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.70.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

