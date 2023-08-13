Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $184.31 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,963,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,051 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up about 3.0% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.60% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $184,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.88.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.16. 2,262,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.80.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

