Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $22.61 Million Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,656,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 80,515 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $22,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Stock Up 1.9 %

FTI traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,416,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,505,427. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $19.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TechnipFMC Cuts Dividend

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.