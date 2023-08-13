Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $42.15 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 804,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,568 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $42,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.08. 6,573,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,250,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

