Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $51.10 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Yum China accounts for approximately 0.8% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Yum China worth $51,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Yum China by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 41,546 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Yum China by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Yum China by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of Yum China stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,059. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.55. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 29.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Further Reading

