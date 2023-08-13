Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 109,260 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,260 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Chesapeake Energy worth $12,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 37.3% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 653.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $391,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,846,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.97. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

