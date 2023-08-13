Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,856 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 1.3% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Booking worth $81,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in Booking by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Booking by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded down $16.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,206.23. 214,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,394. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $3,251.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,812.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,648.81. The stock has a market cap of $114.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $19.08 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 142.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,086.80.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,270 shares of company stock valued at $14,973,881. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

