Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,937,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,491,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 4.49% of MidCap Financial Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

Shares of MFIC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 256,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,319. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $889.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.58.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MFIC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

MidCap Financial Investment Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

