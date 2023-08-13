Threshold (T) Trading 0.5% Lower This Week

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $232.88 million and $3.68 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00020077 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017571 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013895 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,372.03 or 0.99985063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002233 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,906,248,017.218164 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02349464 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $3,226,185.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

