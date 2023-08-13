Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO) Short Interest Update

Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,970,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 17,400,000 shares. Approximately 16.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tingo Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:TIO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. 4,946,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,044. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35. Tingo Group has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $851.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.00 million. Tingo Group had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 14.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tingo Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tingo Group, Inc engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments.

