Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Down 54.1% in July

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the July 15th total of 192,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tokuyama Price Performance
TKYMF stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96. Tokuyama has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $15.10.
Tokuyama Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tokuyama
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.