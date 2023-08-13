Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Down 54.1% in July

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2023

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the July 15th total of 192,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tokuyama Price Performance

TKYMF stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96. Tokuyama has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Tokuyama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.