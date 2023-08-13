Toncoin Price Tops $1.42 on Top Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion and $36.59 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00004834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00020045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017640 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013966 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,344.18 or 1.00053383 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.37938654 USD and is up 6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $29,838,112.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

