Toncoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.76 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00004758 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $37.21 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00020115 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017628 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013950 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,310.67 or 1.00037992 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.37938654 USD and is up 6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $29,838,112.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.