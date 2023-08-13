Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $1.43 on Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00004858 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and $36.01 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00020129 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017613 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013904 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,389.05 or 1.00039698 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002239 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

