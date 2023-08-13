Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Update

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,700 shares, a growth of 75.7% from the July 15th total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 164.4 days.

Topcon Stock Performance

Shares of Topcon stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. Topcon has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $15.13.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $444.91 million for the quarter. Topcon had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Topcon will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products.

Featured Stories

