TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,612 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $26,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.57. 1,486,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,414. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.