Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

General Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $114.60 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

