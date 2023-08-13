Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after buying an additional 151,185 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 147,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,959,000 after buying an additional 21,194 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.24. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.56.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

