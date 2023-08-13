Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Short Interest Update

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,863,900 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the July 15th total of 4,950,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,289.9 days.

Transurban Group Price Performance

TRAUF opened at $9.10 on Friday. Transurban Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Transurban Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Transurban Group Company Profile

Transurban Group Ltd. engages in the development, operation and maintenance of toll roads. It operates through the following geographical segments: Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in Australia and North America. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

