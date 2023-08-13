TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Short Interest Update

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 939,300 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 349,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other news, Director L.P. Agi-T sold 3,364,486 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $360,000,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,169,354 shares in the company, valued at $339,120,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,393,266 shares of company stock valued at $362,792,579. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,872,000 after acquiring an additional 61,382 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 89,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 51,417 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group stock opened at $105.94 on Friday. TriNet Group has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.85. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

