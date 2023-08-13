Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Receives $29.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

TRN opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,159,000 after purchasing an additional 849,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,245,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,257,000 after purchasing an additional 773,045 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $21,951,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $7,828,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1,287.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 246,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 229,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

