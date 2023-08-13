Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Short Interest Up 13.9% in July

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 954,600 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 837,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 827,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Troika Media Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Troika Media Group by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 57,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Troika Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in Troika Media Group by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 269,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 154,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Troika Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRKA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. 376,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,104. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Troika Media Group has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group ( NASDAQ:TRKA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.04 million during the quarter.

Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting services and solutions worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other services.

