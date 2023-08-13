Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Umicore Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UMICY opened at $7.00 on Friday. Umicore has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87.

Umicore Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Umicore’s dividend payout ratio is 40.18%.

About Umicore

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

