Unigestion Holding SA Acquires New Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of DBX stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,007,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,007,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $242,307.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,307 shares in the company, valued at $8,177,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 720,169 shares of company stock valued at $18,305,746. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

