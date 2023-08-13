Unigestion Holding SA Boosts Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in AES were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AES by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in AES by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in AES by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in AES by 4.1% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of AES by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 78,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In other news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AES Stock Down 0.8 %

AES stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.20%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

