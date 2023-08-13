Unigestion Holding SA Invests $389,000 in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault purchased 3,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI opened at $24.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $43.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UGI. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UGI from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

