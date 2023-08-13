United Fire Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

United Fire Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.1% of United Fire Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. United Fire Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

VZ stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.36. 15,271,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,277,432. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

