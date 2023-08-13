Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Short Interest Down 22.6% in July

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Universal Logistics Stock Down 1.7 %

Universal Logistics stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 28,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,405. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 4th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Logistics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Matthew T. Moroun purchased 14,303,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $352,163,815.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,141,289.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULH. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 532.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 8.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Logistics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

