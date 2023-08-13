Unizen 24 Hour Volume Reaches $655,967.60 (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Unizen has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unizen has a market capitalization of $31.39 million and $655,967.60 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unizen token can now be purchased for about $0.0532 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unizen Profile

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

