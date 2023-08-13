Unizen (ZCX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $31.40 Million

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. Unizen has a market capitalization of $31.40 million and approximately $669,802.93 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unizen has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Unizen

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

