urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Short Interest Up 14.5% in July

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,200 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 226,400 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

urban-gro Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ UGRO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 28,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,727. urban-gro has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20.

Get urban-gro alerts:

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). urban-gro had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that urban-gro will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On urban-gro

In other news, Director Lewis Wilks bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $32,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,178.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other urban-gro news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass acquired 28,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $35,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lewis Wilks acquired 20,000 shares of urban-gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $32,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,178.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 143,416 shares of company stock valued at $218,770. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of urban-gro by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of urban-gro by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of urban-gro by 68.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of urban-gro by 69.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of urban-gro by 8.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 129,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares during the period. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About urban-gro

(Get Free Report)

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, architectural and interior design, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.