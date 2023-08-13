Valaris (NYSE:VAL) PT Raised to $113.00 at Citigroup

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $85.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VAL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Valaris from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

NYSE:VAL opened at $75.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Valaris has a 52 week low of $45.81 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

In related news, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $377,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Valaris news, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $377,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $307,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,766,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,395,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAL. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Valaris by 5.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

