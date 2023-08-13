Valence8 US LP Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Valence8 US LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 186.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 11.6% of Valence8 US LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Valence8 US LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,479,060,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.24. The company had a trading volume of 48,707,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,890,260. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.14. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.