VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) Short Interest Update

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 254,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $55.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAPP. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,145,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 247,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 143,819 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

