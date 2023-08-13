Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,032,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,073,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.41. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

